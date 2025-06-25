Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion may never wrestle again due to fear of getting hurt (Exclusive)

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan, is facing an uncertain future once again. Unfortunately for the wrestler, for the second time in his career, he has had to step back from wrestling due to injury concerns to his neck.
Danielson has been off television for quite some time now, and WrestleVotes recently provided an unfortunate update for the American Dragon. The 44-year-old former WWE Superstar has been dealing with a neck issue since 2024's AEW Dynasty, where he suffered an injury to his neck during his match with Will Ospreay.
Addressing Danielson's potential return during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he said that he doesn't know whether Bryan would wrestle again or not. He claimed that he's got a fear of getting hurt for his family, which might stop him from getting back in the ring, similar to when he announced his retirement in WWE.
"Don't know if he's gonna wrestle again Bill. I think he's got that fear of getting hurt for his family which is understable. But, I think everybody would love to see him wrestle at least one more time. I guess the ball is in his court. I think Tony Khan would allow it if he's cleared but ultimately the decision is going to be him and we'll see what he says," he said. [From 29:06 onwards]
During his last appearance on screen, Bryan confirmed that he would be present at All In: Texas but might not wrestle at the event. He could be at the event in attendance or might get involved in an on-screen role. Danielson lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley, and he could return to cost Mox the title against 'Hangman' Adam Page.
