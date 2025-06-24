Bryan Danielson to retire for good after one final match against Death Riders member? Looking at the possibility

The Death Riders saga began with the end of Bryan Danielson's AEW World Championship reign. Since then, Jon Moxley has been dominating the top title picture with an iron fist courtesy of the help of his soldiers, Marina Shafir, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta. Although The American Dragon seems to be done with the squared circle and has expressed contentment with possibly being retired, he could potentially return to the Jacksonville-based promotion for one final match against his former protege.

At WrestleDream 2024, Jon Moxley dethroned Bryan Danielson to win the AEW World Title, after which the erstwhile Daniel Bryan was shockingly betrayed by Wheeler Yuta. The latter, despite his opposition in weeks prior, ended up aligning himself with The One True King and his teammates, and helped them brutalize Danielson after the bout, bringing his full-time career to a vicious end.

Since then, The Death Riders have been running roughshod on the AEW roster. Claudio and Wheeler, often sporting a plain white shirt like the one Bryan wore for his debut, have aided Moxley in his mission and in his title defenses. Yuta in particular regularly deploys Danielson's Busaiku Knee in the ring, likely as a taunt towards his once-mentor.

Danielson himself has claimed that he is not cleared to compete anytime soon. Although he has been outspoken about the battered condition of his neck, the 44-year-old made the save for his idol Blue Panther at Global Wars Mexico, and even performed his running knee one time to take out Shane Taylor. Subsequently, reports emerged suggesting that AEW is preparing for the former World Champion's potential comeback, for whenever he is ready to go.

Since Danielson has unfinished business with The Death Riders, he could easily return for vengeance against Jon Moxley and company. Specifically, he could go after Wheeler Yuta for betraying him and then stealing his moves. Whether such an angle might kick off during Mox's AEW World Championship defense against Hangman Page at All In : Texas, or afterwards, remains to be seen.

The Death Riders were in action at Grand Slam Mexico

Although Claudio Castagnoli was unable to perform at the event, his Death Riders stable-mates Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta teamed with The Young Bucks and The Beast Mortos this past week at AEW Grand Slam Mexico. The heel alliance defeated the unit of Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay and AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps, in a ten-person tag bout.

Later on Saturday Night Collision, Moxley, with Yuta at his side, handily beat AR Fox before sending a message to Hangman Page ahead of their World Title clash next month.

