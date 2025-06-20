Huge update on Bryan Danielson's future after shock AEW return; could face 28-year-old star - Reports

AEW veteran Bryan Danielson made a huge return this week. He was previously last seen in the squared circle in October 2024, when he lost the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. He is currently retired from 'full-time' wrestling due to neck issues. Despite the uncertainty, AEW has reportedly been planning his feud against Wheeler Yuta whenever he returns.

There have been no updates on his future career in the past few months. However, his recent return has sparked renewed hopes among fans. The American Dragon returned at the ROH X CMLL Global Wars Mexico taping. He came out to save his wrestling idol, Blue Panther, from the Shane Taylor Promotion. The entire Arena Mexico was excited to see Bryan Danielson as he hit a busaiku knee too.

Fightful.com recently provided details about the American Dragon's return. According to a new report, Bryan taking a bump that night could mean his in-ring career is still alive. AEW has also been setting up a feud for him against Wheeler Yuta during his absence. The Death Rider occasionally uses Bryan Danielson's moves, which is a possible taunt at the former AEW World Champion.

Dutch Mantell believes Bryan Danielson's neck situation might not be that severe

The American Dragon has been talking about his neck issues before retiring from full in-ring competition. He was also retired from WWE for a significant amount of time due to the same situation.

While speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran claimed that the severity of Bryan's neck injury might be a hoax, and it wouldn't be as risky as people think.

"I think he's not as hurt as much as he says he is. I think he wants the fans to think he's sacrificing it all for them, he could get hurt, and he could. But I think if he is that simple-minded that he thinks he could get hurt in a wrestling match, I think he's fooling himself," he said.

It will be interesting to see if and when Bryan makes his much-awaited comeback to the squared circle.

