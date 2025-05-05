WWE veteran makes an explosive claim about Bryan Danielson: "I think he's fooling himself" 

AEW star Bryan Danielson is considered one of the GOAT's of modern professional wrestling. He debuted in the Jacksonville-based company in 2021 and soon became one of the faces of the company. He has held the AEW World Championship once and was a member of the now-defunct Blackpool Combat Club.

Bryan Danielson's last appearance on AEW took place at WrestleDream 2024, where he lost the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley in humiliating fashion. He has reportedly retired from wrestling full-time due to injury issues, and it is not known when and if he will ever be seen in the squared circle again. Fans aren't aware of what to expect because the American Dragon has not explicitly revealed what the future holds for him. Interestingly, according to veteran wrestling personality Dutch Mantell, the former WWE star is working fans. He believes that Danielson is not as injured as he claims he is and is still very much capable of delivering great matches.

"I think he's not as hurt as much as he says he is. I think he wants the fans to think he's sacrificing it all for them, he could get hurt, and he could. But I think if he is that simple-minded that he thinks he could get hurt in a wrestling match, I think he's fooling himself," said Dutch Mantell. [9:24 - 9:51]

Bryan Danielson's accomplishments in WWE

Prior to joining All Elite Wrestling, the American Dragon was signed to WWE. In the Stamford-based company, he was a fan favorite. He main-evented multiple WrestleManias and delivered some of the greatest matches in the company's history.

In World Wrestling Entertainment, the former Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship once, the WWE Intercontinental Championship once, and the WWE United States Championship once.

