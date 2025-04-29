Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion refuses to rule out a blockbuster in-ring return

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has opened up about his in-ring future. He announced his full-time retirement more than six months ago.

Bryan Danielson hasn't ruled out the possibility of an in-ring return. He retired from full-time in-ring competition after losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. However, fans are still hopeful of The American Dragon's potential return to the squared circle.

During his recent interview with The Daily Star, Bryan Danielson was asked whether he had called it a day on his pro wrestling career. He refused to rule out the idea of a comeback, saying he wasn't 100% done as an in-ring performer. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion disclosed that the last six months of his full-time AEW run last year were physically hard for him.

“I don’t want to 100% say I’ve called it a day. I don’t want to put those restrictions on myself. But you know, it’s mostly calling it a day. The reality is that I had originally planned for it to be kind of the end, and was hoping that it wouldn’t end kind of the way it did. But it turned out to be a blessing in the sense of (...) the last six months from April until October were really physically hard for me," Danielson said. [H/T: The Daily Star]

Former WWE star reveals he hurt his neck during a great match last year

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson revealed that he hurt his neck badly while wrestling Will Ospreay in a grueling and amazing match at Dynasty 2024. In the same interview with The Daily Star, Danielson admitted that he was ready to hang up his boots after the neck injury.

"I’d hurt my neck pretty bad wrestling Will Ospreay at Dynasty, and that last six months, I wasn’t even sure I could get through it. So it was actually a real blessing in the sense of you think 'Oh that doesn’t sound great', but what it meant was, when I was done, I was ready to be done.” [H/T: The Daily Star]

Fans will have to wait and see whether The American Dragon will lace up his wrestling boots again.

