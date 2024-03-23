Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wanted to face Roman Reigns before joining AEW

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently expressed interest in facing Roman Reigns after he did not get the opportunity to do so in the past.

Jake Hager (FKA Jack Swagger) debuted in All Elite Wrestling in 2019, aligning with Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. He remained a member for several years until the faction branched out to a new one called the Jericho Appreciation Society. That new faction eventually disbanded when all the members turned from their leader, who they felt was drifting away from them.

During a Q&A session for the 2024 For The Love Of Wrestling event, Jake Hager was asked whom he would like to face should a WWE and AEW crossover event occur. He wanted this to be Roman Reign.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion then talked about how, in the past, he wished to become a bigger star and make a return to challenge the likes of Roman Reigns, but this never materialized, and he eventually went to AEW.

"I mean, I got into MMA because I wanted to make myself a bigger pro wrestler and wanted to go back to the Fed (WWE), because AEW wasn't around at the time. I wanted to go to the top, and fight Roman Reigns," [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Former WWE Superstar Jake Hager names two top stars he would like to face in AEW

The former WWE Superstar recently talked about two potential matches he would like to have in AEW against Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page.

While speaking to Monopoly Events, Hager talked about the Aerial Assassin and how he loved what he could do. He then spoke about how he would love to wrestle Hangman as it has been four years since he's been with the company, and they still haven't faced each other.

"I'm a big fan of Will Ospreay. He's amazing. He's fun to watch and has such a personality. He would be great to wrestle. I also wouldn't mind wrestling Hangman Page. It's been four years now. We gotta figure this out one more time."

Currently, Jake Hager is just here and there in AEW and chooses when he wants to show up. He has been seen with his former JAS allies but recently appeared to help Orange Cassidy. He could just be going with the flow and seeing how things go.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think Jake Hager will return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion