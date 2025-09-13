Former WWE wrestler reveals how Goldberg's retirement match should be booked in AEW (Exclusive)

Many former WWE wrestlers currently find themselves in AEW as they head towards their final years in the professional wrestling business. AEW currently boasts many former WWE stars in that category, such as Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage, whereas Sting retired with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg recently announced his retirement at the age of 58, but hasn't ruled out a wrestling return. His comments sparked rumors of a potential AEW run for Da Man, and former WWE wrestler EC3 revealed how his potential retirement match in AEW should be booked.

He was speaking on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and stated that he should have his final match against MJF. He said that if it were to happen, Tony Khan should book Goldberg against someone he can beat and then proceed to give his farewell speech before it being cut once again, but this time by MJF, which sets up his final match with the Salt of the Earth.

Ad

Trending

"I would probably have MJF dropping this bid a little bit, keeping it kind of fresh memories, but you build it up, and you get Goldberg to come back to do one more, and you give him some, even a heel without a lot of heat, I think Goldberg gets cheered over like a mid-level nobody. Not nobody, but somebody that is sacrificial. Do the match. You have Goldberg win. Bring the family in. Everybody's coming in, and then he gets the mic, and it's cut, and this time it's been bought by MJF, and you cut off his retirement speech one more time, and then you get to MJF and Goldberg," EC3 said.

Ad

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

MJF has often stated that Goldberg is one of the two wrestlers that he loved growing up, so facing him in Da Man's final match would be a huge moment for the former AEW World Champion. While Goldberg's joining the Jacksonville-based promotion is only a hypothetical scenario right now, it isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!