Former WWE writer believes that Tony Khan's goal with AEW isn't about "making money" (Exclusive)

AEW President Tony Khan runs what many consider the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the USA. However, according to Vince Russo, Khan's intention isn't to make a profit with the promotion but to go to war with WWE.

WWE quickly became the biggest wrestling promotion after the 1980s, and after defeating and absorbing WCW by 2001, Vince McMahon established a monopoly in pro wrestling. AEW notably defeated NXT in the "Wednesday Night Wars," resulting in many seeing them as WWE's official competition.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo pointed out what he believes Tony Khan's intent is with AEW.

"Bro, I don’t think he cares about getting it [profit] back! I think this maniac – bro, do you know what I think this maniac’s goal is? Because there was another article today, I was reading. This was the headline of the article, and there was a big picture of Tony Khan - greasy face and all." [02:23 onward]

Check out the full episode below:

Russo continued, going into detail with his assessment based on the headline he saw earlier that day.

"Here was the headline: Tony Khan never imagined that another wrestling company could challenge the WWE. What wrestling company is that, bro? Bro, that’s his whole thing. That’s his whole thing! He’s buying these hours of television time, actually believing that he can overtake the WWE! This isn’t about making money, the dude’s a billionaire, bro!" [02:42 onward]

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite or Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Vince Russo also believes that Tony Khan is paying for AEW Collision's advertisement

Rampage's dwindling total viewership numbers have been a cause for concern for both fans and veterans of the industry. Surprisingly, the show has remained on television despite frequently drawing less than 200 000 viewers.

Earlier in the same episode, Russo expressed that Tony Khan is most likely paying to have yet another show on TNT.

"This is a billionaire; money is not an object! And he is paying TNT and TBS more money than they could make in advertising for those shows! So, can we just get that out in the open? With their track records, no network is going to give them another show! He’s buying the airtime, but nobody’s talking about that bro!" [00:49 onward]

With AEW Collision only a few days away, fans will get to see firsthand if the show improves on the promotion's formula or not. With CM Punk making his highly anticipated return, fans of The Second City Saint won't want to miss the show.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes