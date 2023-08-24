Former WWE writer blasts CM Punk and The Elite for wasting a potential rivalry (Exclusive)

CM Punk vs. The Elite is a rivalry that many fans want to see unfold on AEW programming. When is it going to happen? Is it going to happen? Why hasn't it happened yet? All these questions are still unanswered. Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently shared his take on the potential feud.

After Punk's return to AEW on Collision's debut episode was announced, many thought that he would kickstart an on-screen program with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. However, that didn't materialize, as The Second City Saint worked with Ricky Starks and Samoa Joe upon his comeback. Meanwhile, The Elite feuded with the Blackpool Combat Club before moving on to different rivalries.

Vince Russo recently slammed the two parties for not capitalizing on their real-life hostility to deliver a high-profile feud. Here's what he had to say on The Wrestling Outlaws:

"The sad thing is, bro, when there's real heat, those are the best storylines, and they're not even grown up enough to play it out on television." [9:30 - 9:40]

Former WWE Superstar EC3 also weighed in on the situation, stating that The Elite and CM Punk's feud could be the greatest if it were a work.

"If they are doing the greatest work of all time, kudos. Tony Clifton, who? Like this is awesome. But if it's real, it's kind of pathetic." [9:48 - 9:56]

For those unaware, Tony Clifton is a character created by legendary comedian and WWE Hall of Famer Andy Kaufman. Many people believe Clifton continues to live despite Kaufman's passing in 1984.

Are CM Punk and The Elite on the same page in AEW now?

The infamous 'Brawl Out' incident took place almost a year ago. However, there is still tension between CM Punk and The Elite.

Dave Meltzer recently wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there were still some unresolved issues between the two parties. This has led to Tony Khan having to do a balancing act to ensure backstage peace in All Elite Wrestling.

Reports have suggested CM Punk wants to make amends with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. He even went out of his way to allegedly apologize to 'Hangman' Adam Page for remarks he made after a recent episode of AEW Collision.

