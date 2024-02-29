Former WWE writer explains why Darby Allin referencing Cody Rhodes on TV was bad for AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer shared his thoughts on Darby Allin referencing Cody Rhodes on Dynamite. The name in question is Vince Russo.

On the February 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin cut a promo on The Young Bucks following their brutal attack on him and Sting the week prior.

While criticizing The Bucks, Darby stated that he was glad that there was at least one EVP in the company with a brain, and he clarified he wasn't talking about Kenny Omega. This broke out the chants of Cody Rhodes during the segment.

While speaking on the latest edition of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo said he believed that Darby Allin should have known that this promo could start a chant of Cody Rhodes' name.

The veteran further said he would never want to start a chant of a star who is from a rival promotion.

"Bro, there is nothing wrong with you know the guy cutting a shoot promo but he's been in front of that fan base for four years. He should have realized if he's gonna set up the promo that way, there is a chance of them chanting Cody's name. Now, I would say Chris, and maybe this is where EC3 again, is actively in it. I would say, you don't want them chanting another guy's name from the competing promotion. That's what I would say," Vince Russo said. (05:08 - 05:48)

Watch the full video below:

Darby Allin explains why he referenced Cody Rhodes on AEW TV

After confronting The Young Bucks on Dynamite, the former TNT Champion revealed the reason for referring to The American Nightmare during his promo.

While talking to Digital Spy, Allin said:

"That's easy because he's [Cody Rhodes] the reason I'm in AEW. You think back to my debut, I wrestled him at Fighter Fest and we went a 20-minute Broadway draw. For him to take a chance on me that early... I was relatively super unknown still, I was never really the guy on the independent scene. He did that. You've got to give respect where respect is due. I feel very strongly on paying homage to how I got here because I never thought I was going to get here."

Expand Tweet

At the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view, Darby and Sting will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks. It will be interesting to see who walks out with the title on March 3.

Do you think the Icon will lose his final match in Greensboro Colesium? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet