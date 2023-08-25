Former WWE writer explains how they would have improved Jeff Jarrett's recent AEW Dynamite match (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has given some insight into how he would have improved Jeff Jarrett's recent "Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch" with Jeff Hardy on AEW Dynamite.

The match between the two former world champions was set up in partnership with the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre video game that was released on all gaming platforms on August 18th.

The match didn't get the best reception from fans, and on the latest edition of "The Wrestling Outlaws," Vince Russo believes that getting someone who was actually into the horror genre and talking to the creators of the game would have made the match a lot better.

"If I'm writing this show, bro great, you got a $100,000 deal with this video game Texas Chainsaw Massacre, freaking great. What I'm going to do is I'm going to find the wrestler on the roster that is a horror buff. Bro let's send them out to talk to the creators of the game. Let's talk about the inspiration from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. How the hell can you adapt a movie like that? Let's have a conversation with the creators of the game."

You can watch the full clip from "The Wrestling Outlaws" right here:

Will Jeff Jarrett be in action at AEW All In?

AEW All In is just days away at the time of writing, and Jeff Jarrett currently doesn't have a match scheduled for the big event at Wembley Stadium.

But that isn't through a lack of trying, as during a recent promotional tour in the United Kingdom, Jarrett had a viral confrontation with famous Scottish wrestler Grado on TalkSport radio.

Jeff Jarrett struck Grado over the head with a guitar before leaving the studio, leading to some fans to speculate whether they might see a match between Grado and Jarrett at All In. However, at the time of writing, nothing has been announced.

