Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. says he "fell in love" with AEW star after Collision

While CM Punk had a commendable return match at AEW Collision, a former WWE name was more impressed by his opponent's performance.

The star in question is Juice Robinson. While he joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in September last year, his intense performances have already made him stand out from the star-studded roster. The formation of Bullet Club Gold alongside Jay White has further bolstered his presence in the active scene.

Speaking about Robinson's performance at the AEW Collision main event last week, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his appreciation in an episode of Wrestling with Freddie.

"And the Bullet Club Gold, Jay White and Juice Robinson, who I fell in love with during this match man. Like, there's something about this guy. And I hadn't seen it yet... He sold when he was getting hit, when he was hitting you. He was talking trash, he's got some pipes on him," Prinze said. "This guy was freakin' awesome in the match, and the whole time I'm knowing he's the one who's taking the pin ... But still, dude, he was killing it." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

WWE veteran Jim Cornette believes a Collision segment was better than typical RAW segments

While Collision's first episode was quite successful, it remains to be seen how the show will fare in the future. However, Cornette believes a particular segment was already booked better than RAW.

Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran stated:

"They have nothing specific to talk about, but sometimes, especially considering some of the things Tony has people talking about, it's better to just send guys out and don't let them wear out their welcome. Not a 20-minute monologue like you get on RAW or whatever, but just do an interview, fire people up, do your s**t and make them like you, and get the f**k out. So, I don't have a problem with this either." [From 0:17 to 0:41]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the brand-new addition to AEW.

