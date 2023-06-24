WWE veteran believes AEW has hit a "home run" with Collision

WWE veteran Jim Cornette has lauded All Elite Wrestling for hitting a proverbial 'home run' with the debut episode of Collision last week.

Stepping up to the intrigue and expected action, the brand-new show was well-received by most fans and veterans. The star-studded show saw the highly-awaited return of CM Punk, who opened the show with a banger on the mic. Formidable stars such as Andrade El Idolo, Miro, and Samoa Joe also stamped their AEW comebacks with impressive outings.

Reports have suggested that AEW intends to devise a sort of roster split between Dynamite and Collision. Highlighting the different identities of the shows, former WWE star Matt Hardy even suggested a World series between the two shows down the line.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the former WWE manager voiced his verdict on the premiere episode of Collision.

"If not a home run with the entire show top to bottom, a home run giving the people the Punk promo they wanted and a great main event...and just a better announce team and some interest, then hopefully they will hook a significant number of these to come back over the next few weeks and maybe build something from there," said Cornette. [From 2:12 to 2:34]

Jim Cornette feels a Collision segment was done better than WWE RAW

The popular trio of The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn fired up the Chicago fans with the first-ever ''Collision Scissor'' on June 17. Deeming Chicago was the ''Scissor City,'' Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Gunn shared their signature pose with veteran announcer Tony Schiavone.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran heaped praise on the entertaining segment, claiming it to be booked better than the similar-toned ones at WWE RAW.

"It was a good promo to just get him [Tony Schiavone] on TV and get themselves [The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn] over and talk about themselves like we used to do in the old days. Sometimes, especially considering some of the things Tony has people talking about, it's better to just send guys out and don't let them wear out their welcome. Not a 20-minute monologue like you get on RAW or whatever, but just do an interview, fire people up, do your s**t and make them like you, and get the f**k out," said Cornette. [From 0:05 - 0:40]

Fans are excited for AEW Collision ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this Sunday.

