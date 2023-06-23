AEW star says a "World series" between Collision and Dynamite may be possible

The first episode of AEW Collision aired on June 19th, which saw the return of CM Punk and other stars like Miro and Andrade El Idolo. The rumors of a soft brand split between Collision and Dynamite are running all over social media, and an AEW Star has also suggested a World series between the two shows.

The All Elite Wrestling star is none other than Matt Hardy, who is currently in a tag team with his brother Jeff Hardy known as The Hardys. The duo is one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of pro wrestling and still tries to entertain the fans with their exciting high-flying abilities to this day.

Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on the debut episode of Collision on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"I liked how it looked different, it had a different feel. That's going to be part of Collision's success, it looks very different from Dynamite. Those shows need to have two different identities. Dynamite has an identity and Collision has a different identity. There is something special there, and eventually, you can have the World Series between those two." [H/T Fightful]

Matt Hardy responds to the critics after comparing AEW star Orange Cassidy to the Undertaker

AEW star Matt Hardy was recently called out by the fans on Twitter for comparing The Undertaker to Orange Cassidy. Hardy has seemingly responded to those critics.

In a recent tweet, Hardy responded by mentioning that he simply compared the relationship that The Phenom had with Vince McMahon to what Orange Cassidy has with Tony Khan. However, some believed that there was no comparison to be made simply based on their different characters and image.

"You should listen to what actually say before taking things outta context. The comparison is how Tony Khan depends on OC like VKM depended on Taker out of Day 1 loyalty. But hey, Wrestling Twitter is always gonna Wrestling Twitter..." Hardy tweeted.

The Hardys came up short against The Gunns this Wednesday on Dynamite due to the distractions by Jay White and Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold.

