Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr wants AEW to start a new show

In their short lifespan, AEW has exploded onto the wrestling scene as the top alternative product to WWE.

However, their women's division has yet to reach its potential in the eyes of some fans. Now, speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. made a bold suggestion for AEW.

The industry has seen women's wrestling evolve throughout recent years, with WWE and NWA producing their own all-female shows such as Evolution and EmPowerrr respectively. According to Freddie, the next step is for AEW to follow suit.

“They have to start it by signing a bunch of these [recently released] women, but what if AEW do a women’s division, and gave it an hour and a half, or gave it the full two hours on one of their nights?” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Unlike the previous events mentioned, however, the suggestion appears to be that AEW convert one of their existing shows or produce an entirely new one to feature the women's division.

Many of AEW's women's matches currently take place on AEW Dark and Dark Elevation, whereas Rampage and Dynamite have staged Britt Baker's feuds. Recently, AEW's flagship shows have also featured the TBS Championship tournament and a portion of The Bunny and Penelope Ford's feud with TayJay.

Who can AEW bolster their women's division with from the free agency?

AEW has recently brought a multitude of talented free agents onto their roster. The likes of Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly signed with AEW in 2021, whereas on the female front signings were fewer and far between.

While it is yet to be determined whether or not AEW intends to produce an all-women's show, they have a wide berth of options available. Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James, for example, represent two great options for an inter-promotional crossover.

Purrazzo has previously crossed promotional barriers when she was the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion. The Virtuosa defeated Faby Apache in a title vs. title match to hold both IMPACT and AAA Women's Titles.

Meanwhile, Mickie James has broken down promotional barriers in her own right. Once again representing IMPACT as the Knockouts World Champion, James is set to enter the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match.

With additional names like Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie available, the AEW women's division may very well experience its own revolution.

