IMPACT Wrestling issues response to Mickie James' entry into WWE Royal Rumble

The "Forbidden Door" was slammed open in WWE as they announced the return of Mickie James during SmackDown. IMPACT Wrestling recently issued a statement about their Knockouts Champion appearing on Vince McMahon's promotion.

In a stunning development on SmackDown this week, WWE announced that the reigning IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James would be one of the entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match at the eponymous pay-per-view.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore confirmed the shocking news. Speaking from Dallas, he said:

“WWE wanted it, Mickie wanted it and IMPACT Wrestling’s philosophy is always to work with other major promotions to create buzz for the fans. Everything is signed and agreed with WWE and IMPACT Wrestling – the only question is whether or not Mickie will enter one of WWE’s most historic annual matches as the reigning Knockouts World Champion.”

For now, Mickie James is scheduled to defend her title against Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Wrestling's HARD TO KILL pay-per-view on Saturday.

Mickie James was released from WWE in 2021

Mickie James' participation in the upcoming Battle Royal was shocking for fans and critics alike. Besides being a reigning champion in IMPACT, the five-time WWE Women's Champion also generated massive backlash following her release from the company last year.

Mickie returned to Vince McMahon's promotion for a second stint in 2016. But the run was lackluster as she spent most of her time in catering. On April 15, 2021, WWE announced that they had released Mickie James and several other talents due to "Budget Cuts."

James claimed her belongings were sent to her in a trash bag. Several other former talents, such as Maria Kanellis and Gail Kim, voiced similar experiences when they were let go. The senior employee responsible for this was fired, and James received a public apology from Stephanie McMahon.

As one of the greatest superstars of all time, Mickie James played a massive role in shaping the women's division of both WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. Her scheduled appearances for both the companies are indeed exciting for the fans.

