Former WWE writer makes a huge claim regarding Bryan Danielson’s time in the company (Exclusive)

Former AEW and WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson has been with the promotion since 2021. Before becoming All Elite, Danielson spent 11 years with WWE, where he made a name for himself and became one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling.
The American Dragon had a successful career in the promotion and won multiple titles during his time there. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo recently made a huge claim about Bryan's time with the global juggernaut. This comes following the former WWE Champion's recent interview with The Sun, where he claimed that his iconic WrestleMania 30 win doesn't mean much to him.
While talking on The Wrestling Outlaws on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo heaped praise on Bryan and called out the promotion. He feels that the veteran figured out that WWE wasn't backing him during WrestleMania 30 as he was only inserted in the main event cause the fans wanted it, and they didn't let Brie Bella in to celebrate his moment with him.
"He seems like a genuine good dude, but he also seems like a very smart dude. So that tells me he knows the company's not behind him. You know what I mean, bro? So I know that he knows now the company ain't behind him, the fans aren't giving them a choice. Oh, so you're going to get back at me by giving me the victory, but not let my wife in the ring. Like it's so freaking bad." Russo said. [6:09 onwards]
Despite his ups and downs, Bryan Danielson had a great career in WWE. He won all titles available during his run and even won the Money in the Bank. He then joined AEW, where he became a World Champion once again and even won the 2024 Owen Hart Cup.
