Former WWE writer shares a possible reason for CM Punk's backstage RAW visit (Exclusive)

CM Punk's recent controversial visit to RAW has captivated the entire wrestling world. While some details of his interactions with Triple H and The Miz have come to light, it is still unknown why The Second City Saint was backstage at a WWE show. Former WWE writer Vince Russo has proposed a possible theory.

With AEW booking Wembley Stadium for their upcoming All In event, they have set themselves up for the massive task of selling 90,000 tickets. To do this, many believe that the promotion will need to rely on major stars like Punk.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana CM Punk vs Kenny Omega for All In: London. I got your main event here, Tony Khan. CM Punk vs Kenny Omega for All In: London. I got your main event here, Tony Khan. https://t.co/F9KExP0L7k

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo suggested that The Voice of the Voiceless visited RAW to gain extra leverage in his negotiations with AEW president Tony Khan:

"Now [AEW is] going to Wembley and now we got to sell out 100,000 seats, okay. So, oh lo and behold! Now Tony Khan needs CM Punk to be a part of that show. Well, if I'm CM Punk and I know how badly Tony Khan needs me to sell 100,000 tickets, man could you imagine if a picture is taken of me talking to Triple H? Can you imagine, bro." [04:44 - 05:22]

Russo continued:

"Come on, bro. That's the reason why he went. That's the only reason why he went. Because first of all, bro, whatever conversation he had with Triple H, it's never going to be known publicly. So he can go tell Tony Khan, Triple H offered him half a billion dollars to go back to the [WWE], and Tony Khan will sit there and say; 'Half a billion? I'll double it.'" [05:48 - 06:13]

AEW has already sold 60,000 tickets for All In without CM Punk

Despite Vince Russo's sentiments, it looks as though AEW is already well on its way to selling out Wembley Stadium. More impressively, the company's biggest star, CM Punk, has not been featured in any of the promotional material yet.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

This is one of the greatest success stories in wrestling history!

There are still great seats that are on sale NOW!

See you all on 27/8/23!

ticketmaster.co.uk/event/23005E93… Thanks to amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium has sold 60,000 tickets for £6.1M ($7.7M)!This is one of the greatest success stories in wrestling history!There are still great seats that are on sale NOW!See you all on 27/8/23! Thanks to amazing support from our fans, #AEWAllIn London @wembleystadium has sold 60,000 tickets for £6.1M ($7.7M)!This is one of the greatest success stories in wrestling history!There are still great seats that are on sale NOW!See you all on 27/8/23!ticketmaster.co.uk/event/23005E93… https://t.co/ICtm2hfhMQ

This is not to say that the former WWE Champion will not be at the show. Punk is expected to return to the promotion imminently as the main attraction of AEW's new television show, Collision, which will reportedly launch in the coming months.

Whether the London crowd will witness The Straight-Edge Superstar in action remains to be seen. Nonetheless, there are at least 60,000 people already pumped for the show.

