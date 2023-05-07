WWE veteran wants CM Punk to face potentially debuting 2-time world champion at AEW All In (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran prefers to see CM Punk wrestle a two-time world champion at the upcoming AEW All In pay-per-view. The star in question is none other than Drew McIntyre.

There are several reports that the self-proclaimed Best in the World is set to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that it would be even better if Tony Khan could manage to book a match between Drew McIntyre and Punk.

During the latest episode of the Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter pondered over the possibility of the former 'Chosen One' making his AEW debut at All In. Teddy Long then pitched the idea of both Punk and McIntyre wrestle each other at the All In pay-per-view.

“What if you got both of them and you had Drew versus CM Punk?” Teddy Long said. [02:40 - 02:43]

It was recently reported that the Scottish Warrior's WWE contract is set to expire. Thus rose the speculation of him jumping ship and becoming All Elite.

CM Punk reportedly had an altercation with

WWE legend Tony Atlas

The Second City Saint seems to be the most controversial wrestler of all time. Several stars have claimed that he is difficult to work with. Former WWE Champions such as Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho have called him 'a cancer'.

During a recent episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin opened up about the time CM Punk had an issue with Tony Atlas. He claimed that the Straight Edge Savior had a rude attitude.

"Tony Atlas came to OVW and he gave a speech to the boys and I was gonna hang around for this one. (…) So they [CM Punk and his friends] were all kind of trying to s**t on Tony’s speech, and Punk is saying ‘I don’t know why you’re talking to me, I’ve performed at Madison Square Garden.’ Tony basically says, in a nutshell, ‘Yeah, b**ch, did you ever sell it out?’ And then Punk didn’t have anything to say. But it got very confrontational, Punk was being a little b**ch," Kevin Bolin said.

Reportedly, the former WWE Champion is slated to show up on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

