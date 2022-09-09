"Sooner or later, this was going to happen" - Former WWE writer on if Tony Khan was responsible for backstage scuffle in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has weighed in with his thoughts on Tony Khan hosting media scrums after each major AEW and ROH event. He shared his belief that the drama that unfolded after All Out was just a matter of time.

The wrestling world hasn't stopped talking about CM Punk's comments at the All Out media scrum which reportedly led to Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite getting into a backstage altercation. This confrontation has since led to all parties involved reportedly getting suspended.

While Punk had a lot to say during the scrum, Tony Khan sat next to him the entire time, and rather than injecting himself into the situation, he remained somewhat silent.

Speaking on the most recent edition of "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo gave his thoughts on the media scrum and noted that the whole idea of a media scrum is just stupid.

“Let’s go all the way back to the beginning, there never should have been these ridiculous scrums," Russo said. "These scrums were all self-serving for Tony Khan to kiss the backside of all the wrestling media so he becomes the darling, and you knew sooner or later, this was going to happen.” [6:05-6:23]

Russo also went on to state that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon wouldn't bother putting something like this on, unless it was for something major like announcing WrestleMania's locaion.

“The only time you would see Vince McMahon really bro honestly in a situation like that, is if they were announcing a WrestleMania in a town," he added. "That’s the only time you saw him do anything like that bro.” [7:00-7:15]

Fans had a great time poking fun at Tony Khan being awkward during the All Out media scrum

As stated earlier, Tony Khan didn't stop CM Punk's tirade at the All Out media scrum. It's unclear whether he was nervous to jump in or simply allowed it to happen, but Twitter had a field day with Khan's reactions during the scrum.

Twitter users created numerous jokes and memes regarding the situation and poked fun at just how awkward Khan was throughout the whole ordeal.

