Former Wyatt Family member details conversation with Brodie Lee after WWE broke up their team

Former Wyatt Family member, Erick Redbeard (fka Eric Rowan), recently shared details about a conversation he had with the late Jon Huber, after their faction in WWE was disbanded. Huber was well known in WWE as Luke Harper and in AEW as Brodie Lee.

In an interview with Joseph Galizia of Wrestling Headlines, Erick Redbeard discussed their time together as The Bludgeon Brothers in 2018. Redbeard recounted a specific incident in 2019 when he was informed about being paired with Daniel Bryan, while Brodie Lee was not being utilized by the company.

Erick Redbeard expected to reunite with Lee without any active in-ring competition. However, he was surprised when he was handed a flannel shirt and instructed on a new direction.

"I remember coming into work, I was like, okay, I'm going there to get cleared and cause I hurt my right bicep, tore it during the SummerSlam match with the Bludgeon Brothers. And two days later we had, I had to work through that injury for a really fun match with, we had a no DQ match with New day. I remember coming in...they weren't using Jon at all. I was fully, fully expecting to not do anything but just reunite. And I was told there, 'Hey, do you got a flannel shirt? Here's what we want you to do," Redbeard said.

However, before committing, Redbeard reached out to Lee to discuss the situation:

"So I get on the phone with Jon right away cuz if you're tag partners with somebody, you don't just say, 'Yeah sure I'm gonna do this solo run or I'm gonna do this.' Like, you, you have a conversation. And so I told him this was not my idea. Are you cool with this? I'm not gonna do it if you're not. And you know, he'd want it, what's best for me." [H/T - Wrestling News]

Check out the interview below:

Former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard made a tattoo honoring his friend Brodie Lee

Brodie Lee's unfortunate and unexpected demise in 2020 due to a non-COVID-related lung issue was a devastating loss felt throughout the wrestling world.

One individual who shared a close bond with Brodie Lee during their careers was former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan. In honor of his friend Rowan decided to get a new tattoo.

The tattoo served as a lasting tribute, a permanent reminder of the strong connection between Erick Rowan and Brodie Lee.

