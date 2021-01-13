Photo: Erick Rowan pays tribute to Brodie Lee with a new tattoo

It has been over two weeks since Brodie Lee's unfortunate and unexpected demise due to a non-COVID-related lung issue. The entire wrestling world has been mourning this massive loss, and wrestlers from WWE, AEW, and other promotions continue to pay tribute to Brodie Lee in their own way.

Among those who were very close to Brodie Lee during his career is former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan. Earlier today, he shared the following photo of his new tattoo, which he has got in honor of his friend Brodie Lee.

The tattoo consists of a mask that Brodie Lee wore during his time in WWE with Rowan as a part of the Bludgeon Brothers. There is also a hammer, yet another nod to the Bludgeon Brothers gimmick, with "brodir" written on it. As explained by Rowan in the post, "brodir" is old Norse for "a brother".

Erick Rowan and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) rose through the ranks in WWE together

After the news of Brodie Lee's passing broke out, Erick Rowan shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram. The post clearly revealed how much Brodie Lee meant to him and how deeply affected he was.

“Heartbroken and numb. Just when I think my eyes have dried, I think of you and begin to cry again. I have lost not only a friend but a brother! I struggled last night with many emotions and memories. Jon meant more to me than he will ever know. I remember clearly all the loops we had during our years on the road together. He would always look forward to getting home to his family. After every loop he would say to me, “Goodbye Forever”, because he would want his 1 or two days with them, to feel like forever. One thing he taught me through his own actions was to be a better father and husband. He was one of a kind in everything he did, great performer, great father, great husband, great friend, and all around amazing human. My heart goes out to everyone who was touched by his greatness. My deepest condolences to his family. Jon this is not, “Goodbye forever, but goodbye for now! I will see you on the otherside my brother. I LOVE YOU!”

Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper) and Erick Rowan were introduced as the members of The Wyatt Family, led by Bray Wyatt, in NXT. The two went on to win the NXT Tag Team Championships. The faction was then called up to the main roster in 2013 and had a dominating run.

After The Wyatt Family disbanded, WWE repackaged the Rowan and Harper as the Bludgeon Brothers. The two had a dominating run and even won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 34.