Former Wyatt Family member pays tribute to Brodie Lee on his death anniversary

Brodie Lee's former tag team partner and close friend sent out a heartfelt message for him on the anniversary of his passing. This was none other than Erick Rowan.

Brodie Lee was credited to be one of the most skilled in-ring athletes of the squared who had yet to reach his full potential. He spent some years working for WWE as a part of Bray Wyatt's faction, The Wyatt Family, who made their debut in 2012.

After terrorizing the WWE landscape, Lee signed with rival competitor, AEW in 2020. He made his debut as The Exalted One with a completely different persona, and was revealed to be the leader of the Dark Order.

Many believed that it would be one of the best runs for his career, however, tragedy struck as Brodie died a few months later on December 26 2020 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition where the lungs thicken until they can't function anymore.

His former wrestling peers and family have come forward to pay their respects, three years to the day Brodie expired. One of them was also his long-time ally and fellow Wyatt Family member, Erick Rowan who took to X to send a message for his fallen brother.

"Love you forever my brother! 🖤"

Expand Tweet

Another Wyatt Family member also paid his respects to Brodie Lee

Apart from Erick Rowan, another Wyatt Family member also sent out a heartfelt message for Brodie Lee. He is none other than the Monster of all Monsters Braun Strowman.

Strowman took to his Instagram to state that Brodie and himself would always be family.

"Family forever!!!! 💚❤️‍🩹💚"

After Lee, the wrestling world tragically lost Bray Wyatt earlier this year due to a reported cardiac arrest in August, leaving Strowman and Rowan as the only living members of the Wyatt Family.

The two stars continue to be a part of the wrestling landscape, while also keeping alive the legacies of their fallen brothers, who were truly beloved and respected for their work inside the ring.

Would you like to see Braun Strownman and Erick Rowan reunite again someday? Sound off in the comments section below!