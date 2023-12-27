Former WWE Champion honors Brodie Lee on the third anniversary of his death

A former WWE Champion has remembered Brodie Lee today on the third anniversary of his passing.

The wrestling world lost a major star three years ago today. Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, passed away on December 26, 2020. He was just 41 years old at the time of his death. Lee's former stablemate in the Wyatt Family, Bray Wyatt, tragically passed away earlier this year.

The veteran found success in All Elite Wrestling as the leader of the Dark Order faction and captured the TNT Championship during his time with the promotion. His final match was a Dog Collar match against Cody Rhodes on the October 7, 2020, edition of AEW Dynamite.

Big E took to social media today to remember his friend. The former WWE Champion noted that The Exalted One made him laugh a lot and hoped that everyone got to have a friend like him:

"Three years ago, we lost a man who made me laugh a lot. I mean…a lot. I hope you all get to make a friend like Jon," he wrote.

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee had a secret handshake with WWE stars

Damage CTRL's Bayley disclosed that Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee had a secret handshake with three female WWE Superstars.

During her tribute to Bray Wyatt following his passing, The Role Model shared that the Wyatt Family members had a secret handshake with herself, Charlotte Flair, and Saraya (Paige). Bayley added that she and Charlotte will have to continue the legacy of the secret handshake moving forward:

"We had actually between him, me, Harper, Paige, and Charlotte, I feel like we're the only ones who do it right now. But we all have our own secret handshake, which I can't share, but the last time I remember getting him with these, he's like, 'Oh my god, I forgot all about it.' I think that was my first time seeing him since Harper passed. So, Charlotte and I have to continue that legacy for him, for both of them, and I can't stop thinking about the family." [2:00-2:34]

Both Brodie Lee and Bray Wyatt passed away far too soon. However, their peers continue to praise them to ensure that their legacies will continue to live on for many years to come.

