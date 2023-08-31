Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee had their own secret handshake with three female WWE stars

Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee were the best of friends with three female stars in WWE.

Bayley shared a bunch of memories involving Wyatt in a WWE sit-down interview following the latter's death. The Role Model was quite close to Wyatt and Luke Harper, aka Brodie Lee.

Bayley revealed that Bray Wyatt, Brodie Lee, herself, Charlotte Flair, and Saraya, aka Paige, were quite close, to the point that they had their own wholesome secret handshake.

Here's what The Role Model said:

"We had actually between him, me, Harper, Paige, and Charlotte, I feel like we're the only ones who do it right now. But we all have our own secret handshake, which I can't share, but the last time I remember getting him with these, he's like, 'Oh my god, I forgot all about it.' I think that was my first time seeing him since Harper passed. So, Charlotte and I have to continue that legacy for him, for both of them, and I can't stop thinking about the family." [2:00-2:34]

Bray Wyatt's tribute to Brodie Lee was an emotional ride from top to bottom

When Brodie Lee passed away in 2020, the wrestling world was left dumbstruck over his tragic departure. Bray was one of the few who were severely affected by his passing, as the duo were the best of friends in real life.

Wyatt penned down an emotional message for Brodie Lee on Instagram following his death.

Here's an excerpt from his post:

"This isn’t how it was supposed to be, it was supposed to be us fat, bald and useless running Wyatt Family spots in high school gyms in our 70’s. Where do we go now? What do I do knowing I’ll never hear your condescending sarcasm as I am riding high."

Bray Wyatt and Lee made a massive impact on the pro wrestling business and didn't deserve to go in the manner that they did. Their memories will forever be etched in the hearts of their peers and fans.

