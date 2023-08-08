Founding nWo member unimpressed with CM Punk's homage to the faction

CM Punk recently began claiming that he's still the AEW World Champion and notably sprayed his title with black paint. Many noted how this was a call back to the nWo, and Kevin Nash was recently asked to react to it.

The New World Order took over WCW and the wrestling world back in the 90s, and in an attempt to further individualize themselves, Hulk Hogan tagged the Heavyweight Championship with the nWo logo. CM Punk has notably paid homage to Hogan numerous times since returning to AEW, and this seems to be his next step.

During a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash was asked if he has an opinion on Punk's homage.

"I didn't see it, so I don't have an opinion on it. It seemed to be effective then [25 years ago]. In Phil's defense, I think you can grab that hold after 25 years," Nash said.

Nash's co-host Sean Oliver noted that the nWo title was iconic, but the WWE Hall of Famer still seemed unimpressed with the moment being recreated again.

"Which they've done, what? Four times now?" Nash asked. "I really don't have a problem with it. I mean, it's straight edge. It's his gimmick." (H/T: WrestlingINC).

Eric Bischoff believes that CM Punk is far more selfish than Hulk Hogan ever was

Punk has made it clear over the years that he isn't a fan of Hogan. However, since returning to AEW, he's routinely performed Hulk Hogan's signature taunts and even his finisher.

During an episode of Eric Bischoff's Strictly Business podcast, the veteran dismissed fans who call Hulk Hogan selfish, while CM Punk is far worse in his opinion.

"All these hardcore wrestling fans and Punk himself is so anti-Hogan because [they think] he's selfish and whatnot. Punk's worse!" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Punk seems to be enjoying a lot of freedom in AEW Collision, and his recent feud with Ricky Starks has been highly praised. According to Konnan, the "Real" AEW World Champion will likely enter into a storyline with The Elite now that the men are re-signed to the promotion.

