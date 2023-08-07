The Elite was re-signed to a new AEW deal under a certain condition, according to veteran

AEW EVPs, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have been integral to the promotion since 2019. They recently inked new deals with the company, and Konnan believes there could be a specific condition behind their re-signing.

The faction's future in AEW was unclear for weeks, with many believing they could be WWE-bound. However, shortly before Dynamite 200, the promotion announced that the stable had signed contract extensions. Omega and the Bucks also addressed their future with the Tony Khan-led company at the Wednesday night event.

During the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed The Elite addressing their contract status on AEW Dynamite. He added that the audience expected the announcement but were excited at the prospect of Omega and the Bucks appearing on Collision.

"That got zero pop, and just to show you how smart the fans are when he said, 'And you never know, we might show up on Collision,' the place popped because they knew that." (11:55 onward)

Konnan speculated that The Elite might have discussed working with CM Punk before their re-signing.

"And I'm thinking that if Tony Khan (...) because I doubt they signed for the same amount of money. I'm thinking that he gave all of them a raise, and he said, 'We're going to do this, but we need to do something with CM Punk. We need to fix it. We need to go to Collision and do business, or he needs to come here.'" (12:11 onward)

All Elite Wrestling has also re-signed other talents like The Dark Order and Kip Sabian, as they recently inked contract extensions.

The Elite's current equation with CM Punk in AEW

For months, several reports suggested that CM Punk might leave AEW following his real-life scuffle with The Elite. However, all the prominent names involved in the altercation are now active in the company.

In a past edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there were still unresolved issues between the parties, with Tony Khan playing the peacemaker.

“Even with the signing, there do remain significant behind-the-scenes issues that haven’t been settled between them [The Elite] and CM Punk, which keeps Khan having to do a balancing act.”

This report came before Omega and the Bucks re-signed with All Elite Wrestling and referenced appearing on Collision.

