Four-time WWE Champion leaving the company to join AEW was the right decision, as per Bill Apter (Exclusive)

AEW has seen many former WWE champions join the promotion over the years. Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and CM Punk were all former WWE Champions before they went on to lift the AEW World Championship. Another name that fits that category is Bryan Danielson, who recently joined the promotion's commentary team.
Bryan initially joined Tony Khan's promotion back in 2021, shortly after his WWE contract expired. He had a successful time in the promotion as a full-time wrestler and became the AEW World Champion in August 2024 at All In. He declared that he would retire from full-time competition as soon as he lost the belt, and did so at WrestleDream 2024, after losing the title to Jon Moxley.
Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was talking about Danielson on a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he was full of praise for The American Dragon. He even stated that Bryan's decision to join AEW instead of going back to WWE was the correct one.
"I know Bryan Danielson very well, and he's one of the most honest, nicest people I have ever met in the business, period. He gave Tony Khan his word that he would be there. He told Vince McMahon that I can't go back on my word. And I think Vince knew and respected his decision. So he was right, Bryan, he made the right decision," Apter said.
Danielson had a successful career in WWE during his 11-year stint with the then-Vince McMahon-owned promotion. He went on to achieve stardom at WrestleMania XXX when he defeated Randy Orton and Batista in the main event to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He would eventually leave the Stamford-based company, having won every title there was to win.
