FTR to defend ROH World Tag Team Championships and challenge for the IWGP Tag Titles at Forbidden Door

FTR is set to defend the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships and challenge for the IWGP Tag Team Championships at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On tonight's edition of AEW Rampage, it was confirmed that the duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will be challenging Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan for their IWGP Tag Titles.

The bout will also include Rocky Romero and Trent Beretta, making this a Three-Way Winner Takes All tag team match.

Denise 'Hollywood It Girl' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo FTR vs Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan vs Roppongi Vice in a Winner Takes All match, set for Forbidden Door. FTR vs Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan vs Roppongi Vice in a Winner Takes All match, set for Forbidden Door. https://t.co/ChHB1r5NfD

FTR captured the ROH World Tag Team Championships at Supercard of Honor XV by defeating The Briscoe Brothers. Since capturing the belts, Wheeler and Harwood have defended their titles successfully against The Young Bucks in a match that was also contested for their AAA World Tag Team Championships. With a win at Forbidden Door, the duo will become triple champions.

On the other hand, Cobb and O-Khan regained the IWGP Tag Team Championships from Bullet Club's Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens at NJPW's Dominion 6.12 show.

What other matches does the Forbidden Door card feature so far?

The Forbidden Door pay-per-view is only a few days away and will feature a massive clash between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The two men will compete for the interim AEW World Championship.

The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship will also be on the line as Will Ospreay prepares to defend the title against Orange Cassidy.

The first-ever AEW All-Atlantic Champion will be crowned at the pay-per-view. A Fatal Four-Way Match between Miro, PAC, the winner of Malakai Black vs. Penta Oscuro, and the winner of Tomohiro Ishii vs. Clark Connors vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Tomoaki Honma will decide the inaugural champion.

Thunder Rosa will also defend her AEW Women's Championship against Toni Storm at the pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will be teaming up with Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara for a six-man tag match against Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, and Eddie Kingston.

It will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling builds its storyline ahead of the event. In the meantime, you can check the results of this week's Rampage here.

