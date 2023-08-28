FTR retained their AEW World Tag Team Championship at All In

So much has already gone down at AEW All In, and the hits keep coming. In what was one of the most hotly-anticipated bouts of the night, FTR held onto their All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Titles when they defeated long-time rivals The Young Bucks.

The enthralling back-and-forth affair lived up to the billing, and the 80,000 passionate, roaring fans in attendance only added to the already palpable atmosphere.

This victory extends The Top Guys' reign at the head of AEW's tag team division and ties off the trilogy between the two sides, with FTR scoring two victories over The Young Bucks' one.

The result comes as somewhat of a surprise, considering the recent legal issues involving Cash Wheeler. However, the speculation of this being a point of concern for Tony Khan has seemingly been put to bed, as the company president looks to have full confidence in FTR going forward.