Backstage update on whether Cash Wheeler has possible heat from AEW after recent arrest – Reports

AEW star Cash Wheeler's recent arrest sent the internet into a frenzy, especially being so close to the promotion's All In pay-per-view. However, according to reports, his arrest will not affect his position in All Elite Wrestling.

News broke late last week that one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cash Wheeler, was arrested. Initial reports alleged that the star turned himself in after a warrant for his arrest was released, which claimed he committed aggravated assault with a firearm. Since then, Cash has been released and has been ordered to stay away from the victim in the incident.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that there will likely be no consequences internally for Cash Wheeler.

"It doesn’t look like he is going to be punished at this point. As far as the story goes, it did die down. So yeah, I don’t expect it. There has been no indication of anything like that. If the company got any heat over it, then perhaps, but I don’t get that feeling at all." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Expand Tweet

Wheeler's arrest has resulted in many online fans giving their takes on how the situation should have been handled by both the authorities and even Tony Khan. Surprisingly, none other than MJF came to the star's defense and harshly chastised those making comments online.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Cornette believes the story behind the AEW star's arrest doesn't add up

According to the sworn statement of the victim involved in the altercation, Cash Wheeler pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him while the two were driving on the highway. The victim claims the situation wasn't provoked by him, and that he immediately slowed down, but got the vehicle's license plates to follow up with authorities.

Jim Cornette, having heard about the statement, addressed it in a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

"Was Cash [Wheeler] waving a gun at everybody? If Cash was coming up fast and this guy got over, and then Cash got to the right of him and pointed the gun at him, was he the guy that maybe Cash was chasing? Was there more to the story? Or is this all bullsh*t and did he point at him with a f*cking finger wag and give him a stern talking to and the guy didn't f*cking like it?"

Cornette clarified that he hadn't heard enough of the story involving the AEW star, and would like to have a more detailed report. However, he still maintained that the story didn't add up. Considering Wheeler came away without any serious charges and that he'll still attend AEW All In, there might be more to the story.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot