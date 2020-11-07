FTR reveal honest opinions about having former WWE Superstars in AEW (Exclusive) 

Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta caught up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR ahead of the tag team's AEW World Tag Team Championship match against The Young Bucks at Full Gear. During the interview, Wheeler and Harwood were asked about having familiar faces from the WWE now working in AEW.

Cash Wheeler said that he loves having his former WWE colleagues around in AEW. He put over the former WWE Superstars as extremely talented individuals who never really got the chance to reach their full potential in WWE. Cash explained that the ex-WWE talents have the experience that could help the younger AEW wrestlers grow and improve as performers.

Cash: "I love having those guys around. Those are guys that are extremely talented who didn't get to reach their full potential before. They are guys who can help other guys, younger guys who haven't been in places or experiences they have been in. So, I love having those guys around and bringing something to the table that we need. A good mix of veterans with potential and a good mix of teachers who can teach people on the fly and go."

Dax Harwood of FTR reveals the importance of having ex-WWE veterans in AEW

Dax Harwood also chimed in on the topic and said that AEW is more than just a company that focuses on new talent, as it also provides a platform for veterans. Harwood admitted that All Elite Wrestling needs seasoned wrestlers who have a well-documented history of working in front of the cameras for years.

Harwood mentioned that the experience of guys like Miro, Shawn Spears, Chris Jericho, and Brodie Lee is invaluable to AEW. Harwood also spoke highly of Miro and Spears as he has worked closely with the former WWE Superstars.

Dax Harwood: "Yeah, I think AEW is a company is growing with talent that a lot of fans haven't seen before, and a lot of fans are getting adapted to right now, and that is great, but you also need seasoned talent. You also need talents who have been on television and worked in front of a camera for years and both Miro, and Shawn Spears and Brodie Lee and obviously, Chris Jericho, they have all done that, and they bring a wealth of experience that only a handful of people really really understand. I have been in the ring with Shawn Spears, and I can tell you from first-hand experience there aren't too many guys in professional wrestling who are as good as him. I have also been in a tag team with Miro, and I have seen him grow, and I have seen how good he has become. He is a special talent, and all of these guys can help elevate the AEW wrestlers and help elevate AEW as a television and professional wrestling company. So, we're lucky to have them."

