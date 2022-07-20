"The final sign" - Former WWE Tag Team Champions on the real reason they split with wrestling legend Tully Blanchard

FTR recently disclosed why their alliance with Tully Blanchard ran its course earlier this year.

The duo has been flying high in AEW, as they currently hold the AAA, ROH, and IWGP Tag Team Championships. However, their remarkable run in the promotion started with their alliance with wrestling legend Tully Blanchard on Aug 22, 2020.

The WWE Hall of Famer managed the two for the majority of their run with the company. On Mar 9, 2022, edition of Dynamite, he was fired by FTR following a disagreement about the duo's future.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Cash Wheeler weighed in on the reason behind cutting ties with the wrestling veteran.

"It works out beautifully for all of us because I do think that severing those ties, it was something where the fans finally — that was like the final sign for them that we didn’t want any more outside interference, no underhanded tactics. It was just back to what it was in the beginning, Dax and Cash and that was the final thing where it’s like, okay, now, that’s what we want," said Wheeler.

Dax Harwood also voiced his thoughts on fans wanting the split:

"I could feel the shift of change coming through the fans. He and I talked about a couple of months before it actually happened. Like man, they want it really bad and us dropping him allowed them to say, okay, now we can kind of voice our opinion, voice how we feel because they don’t have to be bad guys anymore," said Harwood. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Cash Wheeler praises Tully Blanchard for guiding and elevating FTR

It's noteworthy that Tully Blanchard has played a significant role in the tandem's meteoric rise in pro wrestling. The legendary Horseman even wrestled alongside FTR against The Jurassic Express after years of in-ring retirement. Their association even transitioned to the MJF-led faction ''Pinnacle'' last year.

During the same interview, Cash Wheeler expressed his gratitude to Tully Blanchard for his valuable guidance:

"I think it was one of those things where our time with Tully Blanchard paid huge dividends for us. Like career-wise, being associated with Tully is something that holds a lot of value to people that understand wrestling. The knowledge he taught us in the couple of years we were together is something I think helped us take another step to where we are now," said Wheeler. (H/T: Post Wrestling)

FTR has cemented its status as arguably the best tag team in the pro-wrestling realm today. They are set to defend their ROH Tag Team Championship against The Briscoes at the upcoming ROH: Death before Dishonor pay-per-view on Jul 23.

Will FTR successfully defend their ROH gold against The Briscoes? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

