Tully Blanchard revealed as FTR's manager on AEW Dynamite

It would appear that FTR now have a coach in their corner going forward in AEW.

This week on AEW Dynamite, the show was opened with a tag team match featuring the team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood going up against Private Party.

However, the presence of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard in the corner of the former Revival was what social media was talking about.

Looks like it. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 22, 2020

Dressed in a FTR jacket, Tully Blanchard offered advice to the team of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood throughout their tag team clash against Marq Quen and Isiah Cassidy.

The advice of Tully Blanchard would prove vital, as FTR defeated Private Party after hitting the Goodnight Express finisher for the victory. This ensured that FTR are still undefeated in tag team action in AEW.

While there has been no official confirmation that Tully Blanchard is FTR's new manager/coach in All Elite Wrestling, it certainly would appear that there has been some form of agreement between the former 4 Horsemen member and FTR.

Tully Blanchard and FTR in AEW

Tully Blanchard has been seen scouting FTR for several weeks on AEW Dynamite. During their matches, Tully Blanchard has been seen regularly watching Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood from the stands at Daily's Place. However, Tully Blanchard hasn't been the only legend of professional wrestling keeping their eye on FTR.

In the same time that Tully Blanchard has been scouting FTR, Arn Anderson has also been regularly seen watching over the progress of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

Some AEW fans speculated that Arn Anderson could potentially become the coach of FTR in AEW. This speculation was fuelled when 'The Enforcer' helped FTR during their negotiations with All Elite Wrestling over their full time contracts with the promotion.

However, the following week on AEW Dark, Tully Blanchard would be the one to accompany FTR to the ring for their match too. While it now looks as if Tully Blanchard may have won the race to become the manager of FTR in AEW, it is yet to be seen if Arn Anderson will continue his relationship with FTR also.

