"Greatest night of my life" – Former WWE Superstar unravels on getting managed by the legendary Bret Hart

Former WWE and current AEW star Dax Harwood cherishes the experience of getting managed by wrestling legend Bret Hart.

FTR's Dax Harwood and tag team partner Cash Wheeler are avid fans of The Hitman. They have paid homage to Bret Hart by performing his staple moves and sporting distinct wrestling gear that tribute to him on numerous occasions. At a recent Big Time Wrestling show, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer was in the corner of FTR as they faced Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Harwood reminisced about this particular night as the greatest night of his career:

"I know who I am. I don’t have the total package–I’m not tall, I don’t have the body, I have a southern accent. Overcoming all those odds and getting to perform with my hero–not just my favorite wrestler, but my lifetime hero–it was the greatest night of my career. If you saw me smiling, it’s because I couldn’t hide that look on my face." (H/T: Fightful)

The former WWE Tag Team Champion further lauded the Master of the Sharpshooter for performing his legendary submission move at FTR's request:

"We asked Bret if we could finish the match with a triple sharpshooter. Bret said, ‘I haven’t done a sharpshooter in 10 years.’ Then he paused, thought about it, and said, ‘But I’ll try it.’ It didn’t go the way he wanted, but he f------ tried it. That’s the type of man he is."

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Bret Hart managed FTR tonight. Bret Hart managed FTR tonight. https://t.co/PkC4ImQgDs

Dax Harwood reflects on earning Bret Hart's belief in FTR

FTR have proven their mettle since their WWE days. However, they've solidified their claim to be the best tag team in the world ever since their arrival at AEW. The Top Guys have earned the respect of fans by delivering some exquisite performances thus far in 2022.

Before Big Time Wrestling announced the match, Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share a picture of the wrestling legend sporting their merchandise:

Dax Harwood further opened up on earning the faith of Bret Hart in FTR:

"He believes in us, and he wanted to make that moment as special as possible. He felt that we’ve given something to him, and he wanted to give back to us." (H/T: Fightful)

It's currently unclear whether this one-off appearance will also result in Hart managing FTR in the future. Regardless, seeing Bret Hart extending his support to FTR on an AEW show will be interesting.

Please credit Fightful and give a H/T to Sportskeeda using quotes from this article.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bret Hart managing FTR in AEW? Yes No 1 votes so far