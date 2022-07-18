FTR's Dax Harwood shares what would make them the 'top tag team of all time' 

FTR's Dax Harwood made it perfectly clear that he and Cash Wheeler were still gunning for the AEW World Tag Team Championships despite currently having three major world tag team titles.

Back in 2020, FTR won the AEW Tag Team Championships against Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out. They defended it against the likes of SCU, Hybrid2, and Best Friends before losing it to The Young Bucks, totalling their reign in just 63 days.

In an interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller, Harwood lamented that FTR's initial run with the titles was short-lived. He emphasized that they still want a crack at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Dax then stated that having a longer reign for the championships will solidify them as the top tag team of all time.

"Another immediate goal is to become the AEW world tag team champions again. Our first tag title reign wasn’t anything to write home about. We really were the shortest reigning champions in the history of the company and I think having a great title reigns will cement us as, this makes me feel weird in being this egocentric, but the top tag team of all time," Harwood said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Samster203 サミー・カラフ @KhalafSammy FTR had 3 successful defenses in their first reign as AEW world tag team champions



SCU, TH2, and Best Friends



This reign lasted 63 days FTR had 3 successful defenses in their first reign as AEW world tag team champions SCU, TH2, and Best Friends This reign lasted 63 days https://t.co/cZvTL9KPgu

Harwood and Wheeler currently possess the AAA, IWGP, and ROH World Tag Team Championships. They will defend the latter titles this Saturday at Death Before Dishonor against The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe).

FTR's Dax Harwood talks about what is lacking in today's pro wrestling

A few days ago, in an interview with Culture State, Dax Harwood opened up about the current state of the wrestling business. Harwood confessed that the moves today weren't spectacular and selling was given more emphasis.

“There weren’t really any big moves. All it was, was selling… The big suplex to the floor which did hurt like hell, we sold, all of us, all of us sold for like two minutes … The thing that makes them remember is their feeling, you know? How they felt."

Dax also indicated that emotions were missing from today's product and that its proper utilization would make a match an instant classic.

As of today, FTR is currently number one in the AEW Tag Team rankings. However, it remains to be seen when they will finally challenge for the tag team gold in their home company.

What are your thoughts on FTR wanting to win the AEW Tag Team Titles again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far