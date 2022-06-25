Former WWE Superstar says he "didn't see eye to eye" with MJF about top AEW faction

FTR's Dax Harwood recently hinted that there was friction between him and MJF regarding The Pinnacle.

The Salt of the Earth formed the faction after betraying Chris Jericho's Inner Circle last year. The Pinnacle was officially introduced on the March 17, 2021, episode of AEW Dynamite and consisted of MJF, Wardlow, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears, and Tully Blanchard.

During a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post, Harwood & Wheeler were asked about The Pinnacle. Harwood said the faction might have been the "most manhandled thing" in recent history:

"I will say this, I think The Pinnacle may be the most mishandled thing in modern wrestling history because that could've been one of the biggest angles in the world, one of the biggest groups in the world. Max and I always didn’t see eye to eye and I’ll leave it at that." (H/T: Fightful)

Cash Wheeler says MJF's faction "had a lot of potential"

During the same interview, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood's tag team partner, opened up about how The Pinnacle could have done some things differently. However, he added that the COVID-19 pandemic didn't help their cause:

"I feel like we still had stuff we could have done (with the Pinnacle) or things we could have done differently. But it’s so hard to in the middle of the pandemic, even though we were starting to come out of it, the amount of stuff from the formation to the end. Even I don’t know what’s going on if it is the end. I think the group still had a lot of potential. Whatever happens down the line if that’s something they ask us what our thoughts on it are within the company, we’ll figure that out." (H/T: Fightful)

Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler were also asked about MJF and the recent controversy surrounding the star.

While Wheeler said he tends to stay out of "office business," he hopes that The Salt of the Earth gets what he wants. Harwood refused to talk about MJF.

