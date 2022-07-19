“We’re ready when you guys are” - FTR’s Dax Harwood teases first-time dream match with legendary TNA tag team

FTR's Dax Harwood has left the door open for a potential tag team dream match with Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, the iconic TNA duo known as The Motor City Machine Guns.

Harwood and partner Cash Wheeler have had an abundance of dream matches outside of AEW in the past twelve months. They've faced legendary teams including The Rock N' Roll Express in Big Time Wrestling, The American Wolves in All-Star Wrestling and The Lucha Brothers in AAA.

However, one team they have not yet faced is the Motor City Machine Guns. After being referenced by Shelley on social media, Dax Harwood decided to issue a challenge and let the former TNA Tag Team Champions know that they are ready for them.

"We're ready when you guys are." wrote @DaxFTR.

Sabin and Shelley are widely regarded as one of the most entertaining tag teams of the modern era. They have torn it up with a variety of teams over the years in places like Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling and PWG, as well as their home promotion of Impact Wrestling.

Will wrestling fans soon get to see FTR vs Motor City Machine Guns? Only time will tell!

FTR will be involved in another dream match this Saturday at ROH Death Before Dishonor

One of the most desired matches that FTR fans wanted to see them in was against the twelve-time ROH Tag Team Champions, The Briscoe Brothers. Fans not only got to see it at the Supercard of Honor event in April 2022, but they will get to see it again this Saturday at Ring of Honor's next pay-per-view.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will defend their ROH Tag Team Championships against The Briscoes in a two-out-of-three falls match at the Death Before Dishonor event on July 23rd.

Harwood and Wheeler picked up the victory in their first encounter, which has been widely regarded as one of the best matches of the year. However, this upcoming match will test all four men's endurance as they will have to gain not one, but two victories to walk away with the belts.

Who will walk away with the ROH Tag Team Championships? Let us know in the comments section down below!

