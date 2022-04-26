"That's our Bret/Austin" - FTR's Dax Harwood on what he thinks is the tag team's greatest ever match

AEW star Dax Harwood has had a lot of great matches as part of the tag team FTR. However, he has stated that the team's greatest ever match was against The Briscoe Brothers at ROH Supercard of Honor.

After months of verbal back and forth on social media, FTR and The Briscoe Brothers met for the first time for the ROH Tag Team Championships at the Supercard of Honor event on April 1.

The match was a hard-hitting affair, and ended with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler coming out on top. Not only was the match seen as one of the best matches of the night, but indeed as one of the best matches of the entire year.

Speaking with Renee Paquette on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast, FTR looked back on that special night when they became the ROH Tag Team Champions. Harwood stated that the match was their version of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13.

“I told Dan [Cash Wheeler] after the match was over I said ‘that’s our Bret/Austin.’ I don’t know if we will ever have a better match than that one, and that’s OK with me. I can hang my hat on that one, I can hang my hat on that whole week, [The Briscoes] and The [Young] Bucks match. But specifically that match, I can hang my proverbial wrestling hat on that match and say ‘this is what I do for a living, this is my legacy and this is why we are the best tag team in the world,” said Dax Harwood. [25:41-26:07]

Since becoming champions, FTR have successfully defended the ROH Tag Team Championships once against The Young Bucks.

FTR will be up against each other this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

On the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, a match that no one thought would ever take place on national television will go down, as Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will go one-on-one.

The winner of the all-FTR clash will join Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole in the quarter-finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. The winner of the tournament will be crowned at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Elsewhere on the AEW Dynamite card, Hikaru Shida will take on Serena Deeb in a "Philadelphia Street Fight." Meanwhile, Wardlow will take on Lance Archer and Sammy Guevara will defend the TNT Championship in a ladder match against Scorpio Sky.

