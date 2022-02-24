"I’m looking for him"- Popular AEW star puts Bryan Danielson on notice

Fuego Del Sol has lashed out at fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson for his critical remarks over reigning undisputed TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

While speaking on the Throwing Down w/Renee and Miesha podcast, the former WWE Superstar quipped about The Spanish God's obsession with his vlog.

While the latter hasn't responded to Danielson's statement yet, his best friend Del Sol responded by saying he's looking for The American Dragon:

"If you see this 40 year old with a man bun you tell him I’m looking for him…"

Danielson has made a few appearances on Guevara's vlog in the past. However, he has always bad-mouthed it.

The former WWE Champion advised that Sammy Guevara shouldn't be wasting his time on the vlog and instead focus on enhancing his talent by laying someone out. Danielson and Guevara have never crossed paths, but wrestling enthusiasts will go berserk to see the two men collide at some point.

The reigning TNT Champion is currently enjoying a meteoric rise and has showcased incredible potential by hanging with some of the best AEW has to offer. A potential match against Danielson could be his most formidable challenge to date.

What's next for Bryan Danielson ahead of AEW Revolution 2022?

Bryan Danielson is currently involved in a blockbuster feud with Jon Moxley. The American Dragon initially offered Mox an intriguing proposal, asking the former Shield member to ally with him.

However, Moxley rejected the idea partly by saying that he doesn't stand side by side with anyone until he bleeds with them first. With AEW Revolution right around the corner, the company could look to book a marquee match-up between the two All Elite Wrestling stars on March 6th.

What do you make of Fuego Del Sol's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

