Full list of top 10 most-searched wrestlers in summer 2023 - Roman Reigns, Saraya (fka Paige), and more

The list of the top 10 most-searched wrestlers in summer 2023 is out. It's no surprise that WWE's Roman Reigns and others dominate, with even AEW's Saraya making the cut.

Bad Bunny topped the list, thanks to his high-profile appearances at Royal Rumble and Backlash 2023 against Damian Priest. John Cena came in second, followed by Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, Ronda Rousey, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Saraya (fka Paige).

Saraya and Rousey were the only women on the list, which is somewhat unexpected given the popularity of women's wrestling in recent years. The list also features three WWE part-timers: Brock Lesnar, Bad Bunny, who is a musician-turned-wrestler, and Logan Paul, who only had only five matches in the promotion since his debut.

Check out the list below:

The Top 10 most searched wrestlers over the period of August '22 - July '23 in wrestling that've had at-least one match in said period (Wrestlenomics):1) Bad Bunny2) John Cena3) Roman Reigns4) Logan Paul5) Brock Lesnar6) Rey Mysterio7) Ronda Rousey8) Cody Rhodes9) CM Punk10) Saraya

Overall, the list shows the current state of wrestling. WWE is still the most popular wrestling promotion in the world. However, there is also a growing interest in other promotions, which is shown in the presence of stars like Saraya and CM Punk.

AEW star Matt Hardy reflects on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline

AEW star Matt Hardy lauds the significance of this twist in The Bloodline storyline, acknowledging the rarity of Roman Reigns getting pinned.

Speaking on his podcast Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy labeled it one of wrestling's best stories:

"I mean, first and foremost, I want to say that I love the fact how big of a story this is because Roman hasn't been pinned in so long. So obviously, the first person that did it was going to be a big deal and this is like a huge deal for Jey Uso. I'm very curious where they go from here in this program and the whole Bloodline story because it's been great. I've said this before, many, many times, it's one of the best stories ever in wrestling, so I'm excited to see what's next between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns."

During Money in the Bank, The Usos faced Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War. Surprisingly, Jey Uso pinned the Tribal Chief. However, Reigns reclaimed a win at SummerSlam, defeating Jey to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline feud so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

