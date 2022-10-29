The rumor mill has been spinning with claims that The Elite will return to AEW soon. There are also rumors that The House of Black is returning to the promotion. The wrestling world erupted as they wanted to see the six wrestlers battle each other in a trios match.

Members of the House of Black have not been featured on AEW since the All Out pay-per-view. Malakai Black had requested some time off, and Buddy Matthews needed to renew his work visa and thus was away as well.

Malakai Black recently tweeted out a cryptic video teasing the AEW return of him and the rest of the members.

Malakai Black @malakaiblxck An elegy of the forgotten An elegy of the forgotten https://t.co/RINNLoUaRi

After seeing the tweet, the wrestling world was elated that the faction was making their return and shared their dream match that they wanted to see in AEW.

One fan pitched the idea for The Elite to begin a feud with The House of Black.

The rest of the wrestling world also shared their interest in the match.

JC @Big_JXE @anjan_pn Julia hart fighting cutler at ringside would be hilarious @anjan_pn Julia hart fighting cutler at ringside would be hilarious

People felt that Malakai's faction needed to build its credibility a little more before they go on to battle the first-ever AEW Trios Champions.

"Not yet. Build both teams then have a hot a** feud with them. Too much great talent with those 6 to not have a great rivalry," a fan tweeted.

Some users were not too thrilled about the match and preferred that they see other tag teams.

Some felt that if this feud does happen, then The House of Black needs to win.

Michael @TatsuMikey_ @anjan_pn As much as I like The Elite, I think HOB should go over here. At least the first time round. @anjan_pn As much as I like The Elite, I think HOB should go over here. At least the first time round.

Maccavism @maccavism @anjan_pn House of Black better go over in this feud and we better be getting OMEGA VS MATTHEWS TO DECIDE THE LORD OF THE KNEES @anjan_pn House of Black better go over in this feud and we better be getting OMEGA VS MATTHEWS TO DECIDE THE LORD OF THE KNEES

Members of the wrestling world were still astonished by the fact that Malakai Black, Buddy Mathews, Brody King, and Julia Hart are making their return.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager With these vignettes, AEW looks to be hitting the reset button with the House of Black. With these vignettes, AEW looks to be hitting the reset button with the House of Black. https://t.co/8YfqZ1WNrc

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart and Brody King just tweeted a series of shorts titled, "An Elegy of the Forgotten."



Maybe the House of Black isn't too far away from an AEW return.



Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Julia Hart and Brody King just tweeted a series of shorts titled, "An Elegy of the Forgotten."Maybe the House of Black isn't too far away from an AEW return. https://t.co/MNe03otpeX

WOBIAS @Wobias1337 The Elite and House of Black are coming back?? The Elite and House of Black are coming back?? https://t.co/LItkfqkmjR

AEW teased the return of The Elite

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks won the AEW Trios title at All Out. But after the alleged backstage brawl with CM Punk, all the parties involved were stripped of their titles and were suspended indefinitely. Neither Tony Khan nor anyone in the promotion has mentioned Punk or The Elite since then.

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, a cryptic video was played teasing their return. The video promo seemingly insinuating The Elite was erased from AEW's existence.

The wrestling world is also excited to see the faction make their return.

What are your thoughts on the trios match? Let us know in the comments section below.

