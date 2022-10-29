Create

Wrestling fans go into a frenzy after Malakai Black seemingly teases massive return to AEW 

By Max Everett
Modified Oct 29, 2022 05:24 AM IST
AEW
Bray Wyatt made his own return at Extreme Rules

There has been rampant chatter among wrestling fans on social media after AEW star Malakai Black appeared to tease his return to the promotion.

Black has not been featured in AEW programming since All Out. He took the pinfall in a trios loss to Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin alongside Buddy Matthews and Brody King. His hiatus came at a time of great speculation for the Dutch Destroyer, who was reported as being granted a conditional release shortly thereafter.

The patriarch of the House of Black felt the need to put to bed the rumors surrounding his AEW status. He clarified that he was purely taking a break and would return soon. His return may finally be on the horizon after Black posted a vignette of himself and the House of Black to social media.

His seeming tease has had fans reacting in their droves, albeit some disappointed with the prospect of his potential All-Elite return. The user below, for example, made clear their desire for Malakai to return to WWE, potentially to join Bray Wyatt in his rumored stable.

@malakaiblxck Forgotten in AEW; Join Bray Wyatt in WWE
@malakaiblxck @ekillaah Okay so we know you’re coming back to AEW after taking some time off.
@malakaiblxck we miss u 🐐
@malakaiblxck god I hope they let you run with whatever you're thinking.
@malakaiblxck Come to WWE. We will actually appreciate you
@malakaiblxck Can't wait to see the return of House of Black. Hope you're doing well man!
@malakaiblxck He’s baack
@malakaiblxck I can’t wait for the return. You guys are going to dominate. 🔥 FINISH THE JOB.
@malakaiblxck Lighting candles and burning an incent summons Malakai, got it.
@malakaiblxck You ain’t forgotten bro we waiting on that return on dynamite😈
@malakaiblxck W. go get them trios belts
@malakaiblxck Is Buddy in the Lake of Reincarnation
@malakaiblxck @WrestlePurists I’ve waited in Azkaban prison for at least 3 months for this
@malakaiblxck @WrestlePurists Yo Buddy is actually huge

The reaction, for the most part, has been largely mixed. There are plenty of others who have made it clear they would have preferred the former NXT Champion to return to WWE given the chance. On the other hand, there are also those elated with his eventual return alongside the House of Black.

The AEW star was thought to be teased by WWE ahead of Bray Wyatt's return

WWE presented elaborate teasers leading up to Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. This led to fan suggestions that Black was headed back under Triple H's regime.

This was outlined by Dave Meltzer as he pointed to a source code flashing during an episode of RAW. The code opened a link to a website with Black's catchphrase:

"There was a quick buzzard spot during a backstage interview on Raw, and the source code on the website includes the opening lines of the Aleister Black theme, 'No man is ever truly good. No man is ever truly evil' meaning when this was first done, they expected Black or wanted to tease Black,'' noted Meltzer.

Regardless of their original intentions, Wyatt has since been revealed as the teased name. His plans going forward are yet to be made clear, but all will soon be revealed as he continues to appear on SmackDown.

Where would you like to see Malakai Black return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

