“Future WWE Champion” - Fans break out RAW on Netflix chant during misused AEW star’s match outside promotion 

It seems fans are serious about wanting a certain underutilized AEW star to make their way to WWE. They did so by hijacking a show with RAW on Netflix chants. Fans on the internet seemingly feel the same way.

Ricky Starks has been the talk of the town. Despite not being injured or having a major reason to be sidelined, he hasn't competed in a match in AEW since March of last year. This has pushed the agenda of many wanting him to leave the company when his contract expires and sign with WWE instead.

During The Absolute One's recent match against Charles Mason at HOG Final Warning, fans chanted "RAW on Netflix." Anti-AEW and Tony Khan chants were also common during the night.

Fans have reacted to this with many agreeing to him going to WWE. However, most felt he was better suited to being on Tuesday night NXT. One mentioned how the WWE ID program could heavily scout him. One fan was surprised that fans on the independent circuit were chanting about the biggest company in the industry.

Possible reason for Tony Khan no longer using Ricky Starks in AEW

Many have wondered what the potential reason could be for Ricky Starks not being on TV, as with the lack of information, many have put the blame on Tony Khan and AEW.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer has revealed that creative differences may be the main reason. It was mentioned that Khan was a straight-to-the-point person who would give a push and TV time to those with whom he was on the same page. The report also mentioned how, with the belief that Starks wanted to go to WWE, Khan had no plans of booking him anymore.

"Tony Khan more and more if someone doesn’t want to do his creative, unless they are his top tier guys, he just stops using them with the idea there are tons of other people who are cooperative that want TV time. Plus, with Starks, once he was convinced Starks was leaving, he wasn’t going to book him going forward because that’s just how he does things."

It is unclear how close this is to the truth, but it seems that AEW may not utilize Ricky Starks at all moving forward. He'll have to wait it out and see what lies ahead of him in terms of his career.

