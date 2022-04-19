Gangrel teases female MMA star will sign with WWE or AEW soon

WWE legend Gangrel recently spoke about AEW star Paige VanZant and another former female MMA star. He is impressed with their progress and transition into the wrestling business.

Gangrel is currently training the former UFC star at his wrestling school. The former WWE Superstar spoke glowingly about VanZant and her ability to adapt to pro wrestling, but claims that there is another student with an MMA background who is even better.

Speaking on Wrestling Inc Daily, Gangrel said that he cannot reveal her name just yet as she still needs to get out of her current contract. He believes that she will be signed by a big promotion very soon.

"I don’t think I can mention her name yet, until she gets out of the contract she’s in right now. But she definitely looks like she’ll be popping up somewhere, one of the big companies soon," Gangrel said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW star Paige VanZant has impressed Gangrel

Speaking on Wrestling Inc Daily, the former WWE Superstar shared how impressed he was with VanZant. He thinks she will do well in All Elite Wrestling.

“I think she’s taken to it well, she’s extremely athletic,” he said. “She’s a gymnast, a ballerina, and heck, anybody that can place second, runner-up on Dancing With The Stars has got to be coachable. Plus she’s a fighter, a bare-knuckle fighter. So, she’s tough, she’s pretty, she’s agile, and she can flip. I think she’s going to do just fine in AEW.” [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Paige VanZant has been very impressive so far in AEW in the brief appearances she has made. The former MMA fighter seems to have a match with Tay Conti looming on the horizon.

