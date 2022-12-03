"Get a camera in the AEW locker room"- Twitter left in splits following Tony Khan's leadership questioned by top talents

It was recently reported that the AEW roster is not pleased with the latest booking decisions of their head of creative Tony Khan. It looks like the wrestling world is also torn apart with their opinions on the matter.

This past week on AEW Dynamite, MJF shocked the world when he turned on William Regal. Regal was knocked out cold and was rushed to the hospital. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, several talents within the AEW roster are unhappy with this decision as Regal is seemingly leaving the company soon.

Fans felt that the locker room is imploding because of the man running the company. People felt that the CEO was not sure how to book his talents well.

mick @mick_andreotti @JobberNationTV Who can blame them as con man khan has zero idea what he’s doing. Place will be like impact in a couple years. @JobberNationTV Who can blame them as con man khan has zero idea what he’s doing. Place will be like impact in a couple years.

rvd74 @rvd74 @JobberNationTV With those lack of stories im not shocked at all @JobberNationTV With those lack of stories im not shocked at all

mick @mick_andreotti @MtnDrew_13 @WrestleTalk_TV Crowd suggest he should change his schtick a bit as it’s same old stuff. Still on about wwe @MtnDrew_13 @WrestleTalk_TV Crowd suggest he should change his schtick a bit as it’s same old stuff. Still on about wwe

apocalypse @apocaly98537848 @WrestleTalk_TV He’s ruined the tnt title with its booking since Miro lost it. Other then cm punk vs MJF was there any real good storylines hell no. They have literally all been crap @WrestleTalk_TV He’s ruined the tnt title with its booking since Miro lost it. Other then cm punk vs MJF was there any real good storylines hell no. They have literally all been crap

mick @mick_andreotti @randy5572 @JobberNationTV When u let big stars have to much say that’s what happens, that was wcw mistake with NWO guys doing what they wanted, starts out with a bang then turns into trouble and that attitude seeps through to all @randy5572 @JobberNationTV When u let big stars have to much say that’s what happens, that was wcw mistake with NWO guys doing what they wanted, starts out with a bang then turns into trouble and that attitude seeps through to all

Some believed the program was interesting and were surprised to see people unhappy with the segment.

Mtn Drew @MtnDrew_13 @WrestleTalk_TV Really? Because the booking and the story was great. Rushed because of Regals contract status? Probably, but it was a very well told story imo and ended with him putting over MJF as a mega heel on the way out(if all the rumors are true) @WrestleTalk_TV Really? Because the booking and the story was great. Rushed because of Regals contract status? Probably, but it was a very well told story imo and ended with him putting over MJF as a mega heel on the way out(if all the rumors are true)

The wrestling world was not just puzzled by the angle but also were not fans of the latest booking of AEW talent.

@PeaceIsALie @PeaceIsALie1 @MtnDrew_13 @WrestleTalk_TV It doesn't put MJF over as a huge heel though because regal had heat, people wanted to see him get what was coming to him for what he did to moxley, if anything it took heat off MJF. The crowd cheered when he did it @MtnDrew_13 @WrestleTalk_TV It doesn't put MJF over as a huge heel though because regal had heat, people wanted to see him get what was coming to him for what he did to moxley, if anything it took heat off MJF. The crowd cheered when he did it

Shaun Parry @ShaunParry12 @WrestleTalk_TV Not surprised considering we get the same talent every single week @WrestleTalk_TV Not surprised considering we get the same talent every single week

𝕸𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖑𝖔 @challo_m @WrestleTalk_TV lately tony khan is just annoying @WrestleTalk_TV lately tony khan is just annoying

Ucey Santo @VeranDirtstar @WrestleTalk_TV The fans question the hell out of his damn booking too lol. @WrestleTalk_TV The fans question the hell out of his damn booking too lol.

Gaming_Sage Chris @Gamer_chris78 @WrestleTalk_TV Even i was starting to wonder what happened to the product. It just seem way too repetitive & predictable nowadays @WrestleTalk_TV Even i was starting to wonder what happened to the product. It just seem way too repetitive & predictable nowadays

"You think? MJF win seems like the most convoluted angle for no damn reason. Where the f*** is HOOK Great job with Wardlow. FTR is an after thought and… Don’t even get me started on the CM Punk abomination," a fan tweeted.

People suspect that the company will be shut down soon due to Tony Khan's poor booking.

One fan believed that if they could air what happened backstage in the locker room then the show would be more interesting.

James Doscher @JamesVDoscher @JobberNationTV If we get a camera in the AEW locker room, the ratings would be higher than AEW fantasy night. @JobberNationTV If we get a camera in the AEW locker room, the ratings would be higher than AEW fantasy night.

2022 has been the year of several issues backstage within Tony Khan led promotion

Tony Khan has had a tough year. The first half of 2022 seemed to be going well but it all went downhill after CM Punk went on a rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Punk's rant resulted in a brawl between him and The Elite.

This was one of the biggest problems that the company ever faced. But this was just the first of many backstage altercations. Sammy Guevara was also involved in two physical altercations, one with Eddie Kingston and another with Andrade El Idolo. Andrade has been suspended ever since.

The locker room morale is seemingly getting better with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson reportedly taking the responsibility of being the locker room leaders.

