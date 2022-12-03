"Get a camera in the AEW locker room"- Twitter left in splits following Tony Khan's leadership questioned by top talents

It was recently reported that the AEW roster is not pleased with the latest booking decisions of their head of creative Tony Khan. It looks like the wrestling world is also torn apart with their opinions on the matter.
This past week on AEW Dynamite, MJF shocked the world when he turned on William Regal. Regal was knocked out cold and was rushed to the hospital. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, several talents within the AEW roster are unhappy with this decision as Regal is seemingly leaving the company soon.
Fans felt that the locker room is imploding because of the man running the company. People felt that the CEO was not sure how to book his talents well.
Some believed the program was interesting and were surprised to see people unhappy with the segment.
The wrestling world was not just puzzled by the angle but also were not fans of the latest booking of AEW talent.
"You think? MJF win seems like the most convoluted angle for no damn reason. Where the f*** is HOOK Great job with Wardlow. FTR is an after thought and… Don’t even get me started on the CM Punk abomination," a fan tweeted.
Check out the full tweet here.
People suspect that the company will be shut down soon due to Tony Khan's poor booking.
One fan believed that if they could air what happened backstage in the locker room then the show would be more interesting.
2022 has been the year of several issues backstage within Tony Khan led promotion
Tony Khan has had a tough year. The first half of 2022 seemed to be going well but it all went downhill after CM Punk went on a rant at the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Punk's rant resulted in a brawl between him and The Elite.
This was one of the biggest problems that the company ever faced. But this was just the first of many backstage altercations. Sammy Guevara was also involved in two physical altercations, one with Eddie Kingston and another with Andrade El Idolo. Andrade has been suspended ever since.
The locker room morale is seemingly getting better with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson reportedly taking the responsibility of being the locker room leaders.
Do you think the morale and the creative booking in AEW will get better? Let us know in the comments section below.
