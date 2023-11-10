"Get some class" - AEW veteran Taz responds to 35-year-old star

AEW veteran Taz recently made some hilarious comments about a 35-year-old star.

The star in question is RJ City, who is a backstage interviewer in All Elite Wrestling and hosts a comedy talk show called "Hey!" every week on AEW's YouTube channel.

Taking to Twitter, ECW legend Taz responded to Renee Paquette's tweet about RJ City and agreed with her while bashing City and advising him to change up his look.

"YES & YES. Get some class @RJCity1 & a new wardrobe you bum."

Bully Ray compares CM Punk-The Elite AEW drama to Sabu and Taz's beef

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that Paul Heyman would've turned The Elite and CM Punk's beef into an angle like he did with Taz and Sabu back in ECW.

Taz and Sabu seemed to have crushed their beef by now, as the two men were featured on AEW a couple of months ago. Sabu notably "no-showed" an ECW event in the early 90s, which ignited the beef between Tazz and the "Death-Defying Maniac."

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray revealed that Sabu and Taz had brief segments after the incident, but at one stage, their real-life heat turned into an angle on screen:

"I remember the night that Taz was standing in the middle of the ring, the lights went off in the ECW Arena, the lights came back on, and there was Sabu standing there, finger in the air," he said. "Taz wanted to rip Sabu's head off of his shoulders and spit down his neck. For a 100% straight-up shoot." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Paul Heyman notably asked Bully Ray to look out in case things got out of control between Sabu and Taz. The beef between CM Punk and The Elite would have made AEW a lot of money if both parties decided to work together.

However, it may never happen as Tony Khan fired CM Punk earlier this year, and we might see The Best in the World return to WWE at Survivor Series later this month in his hometown of Chicago.

