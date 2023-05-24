"Get the f**k out of my dressing room" - WCW veteran on Jon Moxley's demeanor during a backstage run-in at AEW 

Jon Moxley's reputation for being violent in the ring has never extended to any backstage conflicts, like some of his peers. However, according to Konnan, Moxley seemingly isn't a total sweetheart in the locker room.

The Purveyor of Violence had an interview shortly after his match with Kenny Omega wherein he took shots at wrestling veterans with podcasts. Since Konnan and Disco Inferno host the Keepin' It 100 show, the duo speculated if Moxley's statements were targeted at them.

During the latest episode of Keepin' It 100, in light of the AEW star's comments, Konnan recalled the first time he met Jon Moxley and how the star avoided him.

"When I would meet [sic] him in AEW the first time he was very evasive. We were by the pool and we were walking towards each other and he either turned around or started talking to somebody, and I was gonna say 'What’s up?'" (04:28 onward)

Konnan further recalled the last time he saw Moxley. He believed the AEW star is sensitive to criticism.

"And then the second time that I saw him, which was the last time I was with AEW, I went into his dressing room – somebody was in there that I said hi to, and I didn’t know he was in there. And I was like, ‘Hey,’ and he was like, ‘Hey.’ Basically like ‘Get the f**k out of my dressing room.’ Obviously, he doesn’t take criticism very well." (04:54 onward)

It seems that Jon Moxley isn't the biggest fan of Konnan, which could be due to all the criticism he receives from the veteran. The Purveyor of Violence was recently criticized by Jim Cornette, too, who believes he's a bad influence on the young stars in the promotion.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

What made Jon Moxley decide to leave WWE after years with the promotion?

Quite a number of fans have been clamoring for Jon Moxley to return to WWE. But many seem to disregard why he left in the first place. While the star had some memorable moments, he wasn't satisfied with his creative direction in the promotion.

During his appearance at the Starrcast convention in November 2019, Jon Moxley expressed how he felt that WWE ruined his character with bad storylines.

"Can we not just write one good storyline? Can we not write one good promo? Does everything have to be f**king stupid? Does everything have to make me look like an idiot?" (02:09 onward)

D.C. @DarrenConnolly_



This promo says otherwise Dean Ambrose was overrated and wasn't all that good??This promo says otherwise Dean Ambrose was overrated and wasn't all that good??This promo says otherwise 🔥🔥 https://t.co/g70skynuG7

Moxley felt like he was forced to leave since he couldn't stand it anymore, and he eventually returned to the indies to regain his confidence. Today, the star is regarded as one of the biggest names in AEW.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes