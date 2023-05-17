Jon Moxley is a "bad influence" on potential WWE prospects, claims wrestling veteran

Jon Moxley is considered by many fans to be the "heart and soul of AEW" and is a prominently booked star. Naturally, he has quite a lot of influence inside the Jacksonville-based promotion, but Jim Cornette believes this is ultimately a bad thing.

Fans are likely more familiar with Moxley's work in WWE and his recent run with AEW. However, since his run with AEW, the veteran has embraced his indie roots and embraced the "Purveyor of Violence" moniker.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran explained how he believes Jon Moxley is a bad influence on the young stars in the promotion.

"He’s a bad influence on anybody that wants to be a wrestler because they might think that they should do some of this bulls**t too! (…) It’s constant bad wrestling and bad taste in wrestling. He encourages the garbage the deathmatch bulls**t. He encourages younger guys to do this outlaw indie s**t that’s gonna limit their career." (16:40 onward).

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega from AEW Full Gear 2019. Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega from AEW Full Gear 2019. https://t.co/uaTMEsyA1M

Cornette continued, noting how Jom Moxley's influences could likely ruin young stars' shots at WWE.

"I’m not just talking about getting hurt, the WWE sees people and if they see you do that s**t they’re gonna roll their eyes and move on. (…) They’re not gonna take rookies into their training program when they’re most noted for rolling around in broken glass."

Jim Cornette believes that Jon Moxley isn't as much of a tough guy as he claims to be

The Purveyor of Violence has gained a reputation for his brutal matches inside AEW as well as on the death match scene. However, despite his stern demeanor, Jim Cornette believes he pales in comparison to some WWE veterans.

Earlier in the same episode, Cornette compared Moxley to the legendary Steve "Dr. Death" Williams and claimed that the AEW star wouldn't be able to last in a fight against him.

"I think, in my opinion, that [Jon Moxley] if he was on the wrong side of Steve “Dr. Death” Williams in a real situation would do one of two things: He’s either be in the hospital in 25 seconds or Dr. Death would have made an appetizer out of him and eaten him in about 15!" (08:45 onward).

Vintage Puroresu プロレス @vintagepuro “Dr. Death” Steve Williams x Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy. The final singles meeting between legendary rivals & tag team partners. (1993) “Dr. Death” Steve Williams x Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy. The final singles meeting between legendary rivals & tag team partners. (1993) 🌟 https://t.co/7j96xCV9BH

Despite Cornette's criticisms, Jon Moxley remains one of the biggest stars on the AEW roster. In light of his lengthy contract, this will potentially remain that way for quite some time.

