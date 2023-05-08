"They went straight to a room backstage" - WWE veteran Teddy Long reveals details of a real-life fight between legends (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently recalled a memorable backstage fight between the late legends 'Dr. Death' Steve Williams and Road Hawk.

Both Williams and Hawk were two of the toughest performers of their times. Steve Williams wrestled across the globe for several promotions, including WWE and WCW. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020 for his immeasurable contributions to the business. On the other hand, Road Hawk was a member of arguably the greatest tag team of all time, The Road Warriors.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long recalled a backstage fight between Williams and Hawk. He disclosed that one of them ended up striking a real blow during a match between them.

As a result, Steve Williams and Road Hawk soon got into a fight. Long mentioned that when he tried to intervene, Williams warned him to stay away.

"This was probably between Dr. Death Steve Williams and Road Hawk, god rest both of their souls. At that time, I was refereeing. So I think one of them potatoed each other, and potatoed means hit him for real. So I saw Doc I getting mad, so I was trying to get him out to the corner. He grabbed me and sits me in the corner, and he told me, 'You stay right here, don't move.' So I didn't move. The next thing I know he and Hawk were just prowling it out right in the ring, I mean real fight," said Teddy Long.

Teddy Long added that once the two came backstage, they quickly locked themselves up in a room and beat up each other until their anger subsided.

"And they were so serious that once we got them out and they went straight to a room backstage and they both went into that room and they locked the door and they just went at against each other and when they finished they opened the door and they came out," said Long. [8:10 - 9:09]

Teddy Long is not interested in a full-time WWE return

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Teddy Long was asked about his interest in possibly returning to WWE in a full-time role. Long was quick to turn down the idea, saying he wanted to "enjoy the rest of his life."

"I’m not there to try and be full-time anymore, I really don’t want that. I just want to enjoy the rest of my life," said Teddy Long.

Long's latest WWE appearance came at the recently-concluded Draft 2023, where he and JBL announced the Draft picks on both RAW and SmackDown.

